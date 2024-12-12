Xi extends congratulations to Ghana's president-elect

Xinhua) 08:06, December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to John Dramani Mahama on his election as president of Ghana.

Noting that Ghana is one of the first countries in sub-Saharan Africa to establish diplomatic ties with China and is also an important strategic partner of China in Africa, Xi said that the China-Ghana friendship has a long history and has been strengthened over time.

In recent years, bilateral relations have enjoyed a sound momentum of development, with fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, Xi said.

Also in the message, Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Ghana relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Mahama to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, and promote the China-Ghana strategic partnership to be deeper and more solid, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

