Xi says China will continue to be "biggest engine" of world economic growth
(Xinhua) 13:52, December 10, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China has full confidence to achieve this year's economic growth target and will continue to play its role as the biggest engine of world economic growth.
Xi made the remarks as he met with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing.
