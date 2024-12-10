Home>>
Xi says tariff, trade, sci-tech wars have no winners
(Xinhua) 13:48, December 10, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will work with China to push bilateral relations toward a steady, healthy and sustainable direction, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
"Tariff wars, trade wars and sci-tech wars go against the trend of history and the laws of economics, and there will be no winners," Xi said during a meeting with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing.
China is willing to maintain dialogue, expand cooperation and manage differences with the U.S. government, Xi added.
