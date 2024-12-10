Home>>
Xi meets heads of major international economic organizations
(Xinhua) 10:52, December 10, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with heads of major international economic organizations, who came here for the "1+10" Dialogue, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing on Tuesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with heads of major international economic organizations, who came here for the "1+10" Dialogue, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
