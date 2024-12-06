Xi stresses building strong, modernized information support force

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech when inspecting the information support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a strong, modernized information support force, and to realize the leapfrog development of the Chinese military's network information system.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks when inspecting the information support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday.

The PLA information support force is a strategic service branch established amid China's efforts to adjust and reform the structure of its military services and arms. Xi presented a flag to the force at its establishment ceremony in April.

During Wednesday's inspection, Xi said that the network information system is playing an increasingly prominent role in modern warfare, and that all relevant personnel should be fully aware that enhancing the system is extremely important.

He called on the force to accelerate its efforts to build the network information system and strengthen its capabilities in serving and supporting the military's combat readiness and capabilities.

Stressing the need for solid work in the development of the network information system, Xi said that the information services guarantee should be enhanced and great importance should be attached to the protection of network information security.

He also called for efforts to facilitate innovation in the command modes and the transformation of combat methods.

Xi demanded the information support force adhere to the fundamental principle of the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces. He called for efforts to improve conduct, enforce discipline and combat corruption, stressing that the force must be entirely loyal, pure and reliable.

He urged the Party committee of the information support force to shoulder its responsibility in developing the force, and to build a team of highly competent professionals.

Xi requested coordinated efforts from the CMC, as well as other relevant authorities and units, to promote the development of the information support force.

Senior military officials Zhang Youxia, He Weidong, Liu Zhenli and Zhang Shengmin attended the event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets representatives when inspecting the information support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

