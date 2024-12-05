Home>>
Xi extends congratulations to Namibian president-elect
(Xinhua) 17:00, December 05, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on her election as president of Namibia.
