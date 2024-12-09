CPC Central Committee holds symposium to solicit advice on economic work

Xinhua) 16:35, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has held a symposium with non-CPC personages to solicit opinions and suggestions on this year's economic situation and the economic work of 2025.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium on Dec. 6 and delivered an important speech.

