Xi congratulates new leaders of Mauritius, Ghana

President Xi Jinping has sent his congratulations to the newly elected presidents of Mauritius and Ghana, underscoring Beijing's commitment to deepen ties with the two African nations and build up partnerships across various sectors.

In a message to Dharam Gokhool, who was sworn in on Saturday as Mauritian president, Xi hailed the island nation as China's "important partner" in Africa.

Ties between China and Mauritius have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership with the concerted efforts of both sides, the president noted in the message sent on Tuesday.

Xi highlighted the historical mission both nations share in achieving national rejuvenation and their mutual responsibility in upholding international equity and justice, saying that there is immense potential for bilateral cooperation.

He expressed readiness to work with Gokhool to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, enhance political mutual trust, and expand practical cooperation across various sectors.

China and Mauritius signed a bilateral free-trade agreement in 2019, and bilateral trade exceeded $1 billion in 2023, registering year-on-year growth of 3.4 percent.

In the message sent on Wednesday to John Dramani Mahama, who was declared the winner on Monday of Ghana's 2024 presidential election, Xi said that Ghana was one of the first sub-Saharan nations to establish diplomatic ties with China and is also a key strategic partner of China in Africa.

He emphasized in the message that the enduring friendship between the two countries has been "time-tested".

Xi said he is willing to work closely with President-elect Mahama to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, and promote the China-Ghana strategic partnership to be deeper and more solid, in order to bring greater benefits to the people of both nations.

Mahama previously served as Ghanaian president from 2012 to 2017.

China has been Ghana's largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment for years, with bilateral trade growing 10.4 percent year-on-year to $11.04 billion in 2023.

