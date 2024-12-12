Xi sends congratulations to new Mauritian president

Xinhua) 08:04, December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Dharam Gokhool on his taking office as the president of the Republic of Mauritius.

Noting that Mauritius is an important partner of China in Africa, Xi said bilateral relations have been upgraded to a strategic partnership with concerted efforts of both sides.

Under the new circumstances, the two countries shoulder the historic mission of national rejuvenation and share the same responsibility in safeguarding international fairness and justice, Xi said, adding the cooperation between the two sides has great potential and a promising future.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and stands ready to work with Gokhool to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation in various fields and push for greater development of bilateral relations.

