Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev
(Xinhua) 17:05, December 12, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here Thursday with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.
