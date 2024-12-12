Languages

Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev

(Xinhua) 17:05, December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met here Thursday with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.

