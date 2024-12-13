Xi says China, U.S. should choose dialogue over confrontation

Xinhua) 08:07, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should choose dialogue over confrontation, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in his congratulatory letter to the 2024 gala dinner of U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC).

In the letter, Xi extended congratulations to the council and all its members, and sent sincere greetings to people from all sectors in the United States who have been caring for and supporting business cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that the China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important relationships in the world, Xi said it concerns not only the immediate interests of the Chinese and American peoples, but also the future of and destiny of the entire humanity.

Xi said both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, adding China is prepared to stay in communication with the United States to expand cooperation, manage differences, continue exploring the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era, and realize long-term, peaceful coexistence on this planet to the benefit of the two countries and the world at large.

Economic and trade relations are an important part of bilateral relations, Xi said, noting the interests of the two countries are closely intertwined, and the room for cooperation is infinitely vast.

The two sides should properly handle differences through equal-footed consultation, and make the pie of cooperation bigger based on their complementary advantages, said the Chinese president.

The success of one side should be an opportunity rather than a challenge for the other, and one's achievement should help rather than hinder the development of the other, he added.

Xi said openness is a key driving force for human civilization and progress, adding it is the only path toward prosperity and development for every country.

Reform and opening up is a historic process in which China and the world achieve development and progress together, he said, adding a few months ago, the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China adopted a comprehensive plan for further deepening reform across the board to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi said China will always uphold the basic state policy of opening up to the outside world, keep improving its market-oriented, law-based, and world-class business environment for companies from all countries including the United States, and continue to liberalize and facilitate trade and investment.

Chinese modernization, with its new achievements, will provide new opportunities for the world, he added.

Xi expressed hope that USCBC and friends from all sectors will continue to care for and support China-U.S. relations, take an active part in Chinese modernization, join hands together to write a new chapter of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and make new contribution to the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

On the same day, U.S. President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 gala dinner of the USCBC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)