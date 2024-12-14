Xi to attend Macao's 25th return anniversary celebration

Xinhua) 09:43, December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Macao from Dec. 18 to 20 to attend a gathering marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Xi will also conduct an inspection tour during his stay in the Macao SAR.

