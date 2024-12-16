Home>>
Xi urges new achievements in modernization on centenary of late top legislator's birth
(Xinhua) 16:50, December 16, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for constant efforts to achieve new accomplishments that will stand the test of history and time, and fulfill the expectations of the people, amid the country's drive to build a modern socialist country in all respects.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting held to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of late top legislator Qiao Shi at the Great Hall of the People on Monday.
