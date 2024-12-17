Xi urges new achievements in modernization on centenary of Qiao Shi's birth

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a symposium on the morning of Dec. 16 at the Great Hall of the People to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Qiao Shi. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech. He emphasized that the entire Party, along with the people of all ethnic groups across the country, is now confidently building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The beautiful ideals for which generations of Chinese communists have strived are gradually being realized. He urged the nation to uphold the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, remain true to the Party's original aspiration and founding mission, work in unity, forge ahead with determination, and continuously achieve new accomplishments that will stand the test of history and time, and fulfill the expectations of the people.

Zhao Leji presided over the symposium. Cai Qi and Li Xi also attended the event. They were members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In his speech, Xi pointed out that in the grand processes of China's revolution, construction and reform, generations of outstanding communists have emerged, among whom Qiao stood as an exemplary figure. His life was one of revolution, struggle and brilliance. He devoted his life to the pursuit of truth, progress, and the communist cause. His achievements for the Party and the people are worth remembering, and his revolutionary spirit and noble character are worth learning from.

Xi stressed that commemorating Qiao means learning from his noble character of steadfast belief and dedication to ideals. Strengthening one's ideals and convictions should be a lifelong endeavor, requiring regular self-reflection and advancement. It is essential to remain committed to the lofty ideal of communism and the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and stand the tests of time and challenges.

Xi highlighted that commemorating Qiao means learning from his strong Party consciousness, exemplified by improving Party conduct and upholding Party discipline. It is crucial to consistently uphold the Party's overall leadership and the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee. This requires unwavering commitment to full and rigorous self-governance of the Party, further improving Party conduct, upholding integrity, and combating corruption to maintain the Party's advanced nature and purity.

Xi emphasized that commemorating Qiao means learning from his traits of staying true to the Party's original aspiration and working diligently for the people. Always adhering to the fundamental principle of wholeheartedly serving the people, we should adopt a people-centered development philosophy, genuinely safeguard the fundamental interests of the people, and strive to bring benefits to them. This will ensure that the fruits of modernization are shared more broadly and equitably by all.

Xi said that commemorating Qiao means learning from his determination to carry out reforms and political courage to take action. It is necessary to unwaveringly hold high the banner of reform and opening up, uphold fundamental principles while breaking new ground, further deepen reform comprehensively and advance high-level opening-up with a focus on the path of Chinese modernization, and strive to write a new chapter of reform and opening up.

Xi emphasized that commemorating Qiao means learning from his steadfast pursuit of respecting and promoting the rule of law. He called for consistent adherence to the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics as well as all-round efforts to ensure sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and society-wide observance of the law to see that a modern socialist country is built in all respects under the rule of law.

Xi pointed out that commemorating Qiao means learning from his work style which features seeking truth from facts with a pragmatic approach. It is essential to always integrate theory with practice, resolutely oppose pointless formalities and bureaucratism, concentrate efforts on promoting development, and steadily advance Chinese modernization.

Zhao Leji, while presiding over the symposium, said that Xi's important speech highly praised Comrade Qiao Shi's outstanding contributions to the cause of the Party and the country and set clear requirements for learning from his revolutionary spirit and noble character. The speech is of great significance for passing on and advancing the cause pioneered by generations of Chinese communists, as well as for realizing the goals of the Party and the people on the new journey in the new era. It is important to earnestly study, comprehend and implement the spirit of the speech, closely rally around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, comprehensively implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the second and third plenary sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and strive to build China into a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

During the symposium, Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, Sun Xinyang, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Liu Qi, secretary general of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, delivered speeches successively.

Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, Chen Wenqing, Wang Xiaohong, Hao Mingjin and Su Hui attended the symposium.

Leading officials from relevant departments of the central and state organs, Shanghai Municipality and Zhejiang Province, along with Qiao's relatives, friends, staff, and representatives from his hometown, attended the symposium.

