Hainan Free Trade Port urged to lead opening-up

14:16, December 18, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, listens to the work report from the CPC Hainan provincial committee and the provincial government and delivers an important speech in Sanya, South China's Hainan province, Dec 17, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for further emancipating the mind in the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port to transform it into a crucial gateway for leading China's opening-up in the new era.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a meeting in Sanya, Hainan province, to hear the work report presented by the provincial authorities.

He highlighted the strategic positioning of Hainan as a pilot zone for comprehensively deepening reform and opening-up, a national pilot zone for ecological conservation, an international tourism and consumption destination, and a pilot zone serving China's major strategies.

Efforts should be made to advance reform in key fields, with a focus on implementing policies, systems and mechanisms in terms of building the Hainan FTP in an all-around manner, Xi said.

In 2020, China released a master plan for the Hainan FTP with an aim to make the whole of Hainan Island, which is the country's largest special economic zone, a globally influential free trade port by the middle of the century.

An FTP system focused on trade and investment liberalization and facilitation will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025, according to the plan, which is in full swing.

At Tuesday's meeting, Xi called for coordination of the pace and rhythm of opening-up in building the free trade port, and emphasized the need to put the focus on facilitating trade and investment, cross-border capital flows, free and convenient movement of human resources and goods, and free and secure flow of data.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, listens to the work report from the CPC Hainan provincial committee and the provincial government and delivers an important speech in Sanya, South China's Hainan province, Dec 17, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

He also called for aligning with international high-standard economic and trade rules to promote institutional opening-up, and fostering a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework.

It is essential to optimize various platforms for opening-up, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance coordinated development with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and deepen cooperation with regions such as the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta, he said.

Xi also urged stepping up the implementation of the core policies for the construction of the Hainan FTP to turn them into practice.

He highlighted the importance of building a modern industrial system with distinctive features and advantages in Hainan, and promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation.

Xi called for optimizing and upgrading leading industries, such as tourism, modern services and high-tech sectors and high-efficiency tropical agriculture, connecting with national strategic technological forces, intensifying efforts in research of core technologies, and developing new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)