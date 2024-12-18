Quotes from Xi: Proud of Macao's achievements and progress

(People's Daily App) 15:33, December 18, 2024

The central government and the Chinese people are proud of the achievements and progress of Macao since its return to the motherland, said President Xi Jinping in his speech delivered after landing at Macao's airport five years ago today. He will visit Macao again on the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. Let's stay tuned!

