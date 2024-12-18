Macao counts down for 25th anniversary of return to motherland
People visit a flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, on Taipa Island in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The flower show will run until Jan. 5, 2025.
