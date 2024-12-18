We Are China

Macao counts down for 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Ecns.cn) 14:04, December 18, 2024

People visit a flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, on Taipa Island in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The flower show will run until Jan. 5, 2025.

People visit a flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, on Taipa Island in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

People visit a flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, on Taipa Island in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

People visit a flower show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, on Taipa Island in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 17, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)