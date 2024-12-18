Xi urges deepening rural reform, building up strength in agriculture

Xinhua) 16:55, December 18, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged further deepening rural reform and making solid advances toward the goal of building up China's strength in agriculture.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his instructions on work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, which was learned at the annual central rural work conference held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)