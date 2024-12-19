Xi acknowledges work of outgoing Macao SAR chief executive

Xinhua) 08:22, December 19, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ho Iat Seng, the outgoing chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

MACAO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Ho Iat Seng, the outgoing chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), expressing the central authorities' full acknowledgment of the work of Ho and the fifth-term Macao SAR government.

Xi said Ho has risen to challenges in a pragmatic and productive manner during his five-year term as chief executive. "This is no easy task, yet you have achieved high accomplishments," he noted.

Xi arrived in Macao earlier in the day for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the SAR's sixth-term government. He will also inspect the Macao SAR.

Xi commended Ho for leading Macao in fully and accurately implementing the "one country, two systems" policy with unwavering determination, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, overcoming the severe challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and striving to diversify the economy in an appropriate way.

He expressed the hope that Ho will actively support the incoming chief executive and his team, and continue contributing to the advancement of the "one country, two systems" cause and the development of both Macao and the country as a whole.

Ho expressed heartfelt gratitude for the trust and support given by President Xi and the central government, saying that the Macao SAR government, thanks to the staunch support from the central authorities, has elevated the SAR to a new level on all fronts.

Senior Chinese officials Cai Qi and Xia Baolong were present at the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)