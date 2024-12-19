Xi inspects Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

Xinhua) 13:01, December 19, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin on Thursday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, had warm exchanges with Macao residents living and starting businesses in the cooperation zone, and with people involved in the zone's planning, construction, management and services.

Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the inauguration of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and an inspection tour of the SAR.

