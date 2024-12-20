Xi hails Macao's enormous transformation since return to motherland

Xinhua) 10:40, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the enormous transformation that has taken place in Macao since its return to the motherland in 1999.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics has been a tremendous success.

