Xi stresses drawing on experience to maintain long-term prosperity, stability in Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 10:42, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed drawing on the experience since the return of Hong Kong and Macao to the motherland in maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability in the two special administrative regions (SAR).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks here at a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR.

