Macao will surely create new glories: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:06, December 20, 2024
MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said Macao will surely open up new horizons for development and keep creating new glories, as long as the policy of "one country, two systems" is comprehensively, accurately and unwaveringly implemented.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.
