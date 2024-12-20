Xi expresses confidence in Macao's new chief executive

December 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Sam Hou Fai, who was just sworn in as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed his confidence in Sam Hou Fai, who was just sworn in as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

When meeting with Sam here, Xi said the central government will fully support the chief executive and the Macao SAR government in fulfilling their duties.

