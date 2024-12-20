Home>>
Xi's bond with Macao
(People's Daily App) 16:41, December 20, 2024
President Xi Jinping cares greatly about Macao's development and the well-being of its people. Since Macao's return to China, he has visited the region many times, leaving behind many unforgettable stories.
