In pics: meeting celebrating 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland and inaugural ceremony of sixth-term government of Macao SAR

Xinhua) 14:04, December 20, 2024

Sam Hou Fai administers the oath of office to members of the Executive Council of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

