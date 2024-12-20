Home>>
In pics: meeting celebrating 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland and inaugural ceremony of sixth-term government of Macao SAR
(Xinhua) 14:04, December 20, 2024
Sam Hou Fai administers the oath of office to members of the Executive Council of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flag-raising ceremony held to mark 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland
- Key role seen for Hengqin in diversifying SAR economy
- Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to issue philatelic products
- Commentary: Macao epitomizes success, strengths of "one country, two systems"
- Macao holds gala to mark 25th anniversary of its return to motherland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.