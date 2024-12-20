Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to issue philatelic products
This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2024 shows the philatelic products to mark the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in Macao. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2024 shows the stamps to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Lau Wai Meng (C), director of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, displays new philatelic products during a press conference in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
