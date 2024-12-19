We Are China

City view of Macao

Ecns.cn) 15:16, December 19, 2024

Aerial view of the Macao Bridge, the fourth cross-sea bridge connecting the Macao Peninsula to Taipa, the Macao Special Administrative Region. (Photo/China News Service)

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. After 25 years of development, Macao has become a world-renowned tourism destination, where Eastern and Western cultures have co-existed for over 400 years.

Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge - a mega project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo/China News Service)

A light rail linking the Macao Special Administrative Region with Hengqin in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

A general view of Hengqin campus of the University of Macao in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

File photo shows Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone at Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)