Feature: Macao brims with joy, hope ahead of 25th return anniversary

December 19, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Normally busy managing her restaurant, Macao resident Ana Maria Manhao Sou is lately very occupied with an important task: choreographing a Portuguese folk dance for a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to China.

Manhao Sou is a member of a unique group in Macao known as the "Macanese" -- individuals of Portuguese descent born and raised locally. As the choreographer for the performance, she was thrilled to contribute to the city she calls home.

"I'm very honored to be part of the grand celebrations and to showcase the rich blend of Chinese and Western cultures of Macao to the world," she said, adding that the preparations have reinforced her sense of belonging and love for the motherland.

For the celebrations, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.

News of Xi's arrival headlined the front pages of Macao's mainstream media on Thursday, with much emphasis on the president's description of Macao as "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland in a brief speech at the airport.

Macao Daily, a leading local newspaper, highlighted the airport's welcoming crowd of hundreds of people including children, together with joyful dragon and lion dances. It also published a photo series showcasing Macao's transformation over the past 25 years.

The Macao SAR is brimming with cheerful vibes in the days leading up to the 25th anniversary.

Anniversary-themed posters and floral decorations adorn popular sites such as the Ruins of St. Paul's, while national flags and Macao SAR flags flutter along the streets.

A lion dance team performed at Macao Tower, culminating in celebratory banners unfurling from the lions' tongues on a platform 233 meters above the ground, much to the delight of tourists.

"This year's decorations are the most vibrant in 25 years, with an array of flags and lights. As a resident of Macao, it makes me feel warmly embraced by my country," said Leung Chon Long, a local middle school teacher who is the same age as the Macao SAR.

Next to the Macao Science Center, a heart-shaped tree is surrounded by two giant arm-shaped light installations, symbolizing Macao's growth and prosperity under the care of the motherland. This trending photo-op spot caught the attention of a group of students visiting from Hong Kong, another SAR of China.

Monica Zhang, a high school student from Hotung Secondary School in Hong Kong, was impressed by the joyful atmosphere in Macao's streets. "The city has become more modern since my last visit," she said, expressing the hope to make friends during her study tour.

Traditionally known for its casinos, Macao has transformed into a modern, international metropolis with strong support from the central government, achieving remarkable progress in both economic development and residents' livelihoods.

The city has been striving to appropriately diversify its economies, with the gaming sector's share of GDP falling to 37.2 percent last year. A key driver of Macao's economic diversification, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone on Hengqin Island, located near Macao, was established in 2021 to expand living options and work opportunities for Macao residents.

Local entrepreneur Elwin Ho is seizing opportunities arising from these rapid developments. As the founder of an artificial intelligence company in the cooperation zone, Ho aspires to blaze new paths in the innovation and technology sector.

Leong Chon Kit, head of the Youth Association of Returned Overseas Chinese in Macao, noted that the 25th anniversary of Macao's return is a special occasion that reminds all residents of the significant achievements the city has made.

On Wednesday night, the association, along with more than 60 local youth associations, participated in a banquet celebrating the anniversary. "It is crucial for us to share this touching moment together and express our love for the motherland," Leong said.

An anniversary is not just about celebrations, but also a moment of hope. For Manhao Sou, her simple wish is to receive more guests at her restaurant. "We aim to introduce a new menu featuring more distinctive Macanese dishes, allowing tourists to relish the rich culture of Macao," she said.

