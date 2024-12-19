Celebratory mood in the air as Macao ready to mark 25th anniversary of returning to motherland

Xinhua) 09:15, December 19, 2024

A celebration installation is seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

A celebration installation is seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A tourist takes selfies in front of a celebration installation at the Border Gate in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Students pose for photos in front of a celebration banner at the Macao University of Science and Technology in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People walk past a celebration installation at the Senado Square in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People pose for photos in front of a parterre in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

