Poly MGM Museum: A new cultural landmark in Macao

(People's Daily App) 15:38, December 18, 2024

The Poly MGM Museum, a newly inaugurated cultural landmark in Macao, opened its doors early last month. Covering nearly 2,000 square meters, the museum features cutting-edge technology, such as movable LED screens, flexible display panels, and directional audio systems, offering visitors an immersive and innovative experience. The inaugural exhibition, "The Maritime Silk Road: Discover the Mystical Seas and Encounter the Treasures of the Ancient Trade Route," showcases 228 exhibits, including nearly 30 pieces of China's national first-class cultural relics.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)