Ambulances with Chinese mainland, Macao plates ready for service

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province neighboring Macao, is set to enhance cross-border emergency medical services with the imminent deployment of four ambulances equipped with dual Guangdong-Macao license plates.

These ambulances are awaiting final sign-off before they can be put into operation, which will largely streamline the process of transferring critically ill patients between Zhuhai and Macao, according to the pre-hospital emergency care branch of Zhuhai's medical association.

To deepen the integration of medical resources in the Greater Bay Area, including Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao, Zhuhai has dispatched 12 emergency response team members to Hong Kong for training this year. Meanwhile, 33 emergency medical personnel from Hong Kong divided into three batches visited Zhuhai for exchange and training.

Zhuhai has also organized and hosted joint drills, actively participating in emergency exercises and academic exchanges in the Greater Bay Area, broadening and deepening cooperation in emergency medical rescue.

Yang Lijuan, director of the city's emergency medical rescue center, said that introducing the dual-license ambulances and enhancing academic exchanges have marked new progress in the city's efforts to promote emergency medical rescue cooperation between Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao.

Macao will soon mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

