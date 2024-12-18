Macao sets up decorations to celebrate 25th anniversary of return to motherland

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been dressed up with a new look. With China's national flag (the five-star red flag) and the flag of the Macao SAR fluttering in the wind, the festive atmosphere has spread throughout the region.

From Senado Square and main streets to entry and exit ports and various landmarks, strong shades of Chinese red can be seen everywhere. "I wish the Macao Special Administrative Region continued success under the leadership of our motherland," said Zhou Jiani, a student from Hou Kong Middle School in Macao.

