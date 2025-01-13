Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Luo Chuan/Xinhua)
A tourist enjoys the snow scenery at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Luo Chuan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Luo Chuan/Xinhua)
People enjoy the snow scenery at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Luo Chuan/Xinhua)
People have fun at the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park, in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
