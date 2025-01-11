A glimpse of automotive industry in Chongqing

New energy vehicles are pictured at a smart factory of Changan Auto in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 9, 2025. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows new energy vehicles at Seres Group's super factory in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows the automatic welding workshop of a smart factory of Changan Auto in Chongqing, southwest China. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on June 7, 2024 shows a smart assembly line at Seres Group's super factory in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Finished new energy vehicles are pictured at Seres Group's super factory in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China, June 7, 2024. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A technician works at a smart factory of Changan Auto in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 9, 2025. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An automatic assembly line is pictured at a smart factory of Changan Auto in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 9, 2025. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows the new energy vehicles assembly line of a smart factory of Seres Group in Chongqing, southwest China. Chongqing, a key hub of the country's automotive industry, boasts a complete auto industrial chain and has registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

