Chongqing section of Hami-Chongqing UHV DC power transmission project completed

Xinhua) 09:48, January 09, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows the Chongqing section of the Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current (DC) power transmission project in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing. The Hami-Chongqing ±800 kilovolt UHV DC power transmission project had its Chongqing section completed on Wednesday. With a total investment of 28.6 billion yuan (about 3.9 billion U.S. dollars), the 2,290-km power line winds from Hami of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. When fully operational before the end of 2025, it will be able to annually transmit at least 36 billion kWh of electricity. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

