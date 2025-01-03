New sections of 2nd Chongqing-Hunan expressway open to public traffic

Xinhua) 08:12, January 03, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2025 shows vehicles running on the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Shuangbu super major bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a service area along the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Shuangbu super major bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a section of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Shuangbu super major bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members conduct equipment debugging work at Gongtan interchange along the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province on Jan. 2, 2025. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Mozhai Wujiang super major bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2025 shows a vehicle running on the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a section of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Apengjiang Bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the Mozhai Wujiang super major bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 2, 2025 shows the Apengjiang Bridge of the second expressway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central China's Hunan Province. The second Chongqing-Hunan expressway saw its 127-km Banan-Wulong section and 91.6-km Pengshui-Youyang section, both in Chongqing, opened to public traffic on Thursday. The whole expressway, with a length of 280 kilometers, is expected to put in full operation within 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

