Chongqing's Tianfu Town transforms rural houses into thriving homestays

Xinhua) 08:33, December 13, 2024

A homestay operator (1st R) serves food for tourists at her homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024. In recent years, the town of Tianfu, with unique natural scenery as well as abundant resources for cultural tourism in its countryside, has promoted the improvement of village environment and the upgrading of infrastructure. The town has transformed vacant rural houses into a group of high-quality homestays, which not only accommodate tourists with an immersive rural experience, but also bring lucrative job opportunities to local villagers. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists are seen at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

A staff member prepares vegetables for cooking at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

A homestay operator (1st L) serves food for tourists at her homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows a view of Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Tourists enjoy tea and snacks at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

A staff member delivers bed sheets at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

Tourists enjoy tea and snacks at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

A homestay operator communicates on-line with booking clients at her homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying tea and snacks at a homestay in Tianfu Town of Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 11, 2024.

