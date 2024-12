Panda ambassador promotes traffic safety in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 13:21, December 02, 2024

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

The panda was nominated as Chongqing's ambassador for the 13th National Traffic Safety Day, which falls on December 2.

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Giant panda Mang Cancan plays outdoor at Chongqing Zoo, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)