German designer steers Changan Auto's global growth from China's Chongqing

14:43, November 28, 2024 By Wu Chengliang, Zhao Tong, Liu Yi, Hu Hong, Li Meiyu ( People's Daily Online

"Here is where it all happens," said Klaus Zyciora, vice president of Changan Automobile, highlighting the Chinese automaker's distinctiveness and the crucial role of Chongqing, a city in southwest China, in the shift towards digitalization and electric vehicles.

"Changan is a unique brand, a unique automobile manufacturer," Zyciora said. "Chongqing is a very attractive city. It's very vibrant, creative, embracing and welcoming."

Zyciora noted that Chongqing is an ideal location for automotive designers, providing an environment where they can fully express their creativity and significantly impact the industry.

The veteran German designer, who joined Changan in October 2023, now leads global design, infusing the brand with new energy and creativity through a global perspective. His move from the birthplace of the automobile to one of the fastest-growing auto markets underscores Changan's strategic emphasis on innovation and international influence.

Klaus Zyciora, vice president of Changan Automobile, receives an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

Discussing the German and Chinese auto industries, Zyciora acknowledged Germany's rich heritage while praising China's rapid progress. "Germany is the birthplace of the automobile, and China is picking up very fast. The speed of innovation here is tremendous," he noted.

China's rapid advancement positions the country to potentially lead the global automotive sector, especially with the shift from traditional engines to electric and digital products, he added.

Changan Automobile employs 72,000 people, including more than 18,000 engineers and technical staff from 31 countries. The company's global design center boasts a team of over 900 top-tier professionals, including senior designers and renowned experts from 25 countries, spanning 86 design specialties.

Klaus Zyciora, vice president of Changan Automobile, introduces Changan Automobile to People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

"Our mission is to build globally acknowledged famous brands and to design products that really are differentiated," Zyciora stated.

Changan has seen success with several popular brands, such as AVATR, DEEPAL and NEVO. Under Zyciora's leadership, the company's design team aims to create more products and brands that deeply resonate with customers worldwide.

"We have to understand customers. We have a very good database. We are in constant contact with customers worldwide," he said.

Changan's design philosophy is supported by a global network, Zyciora noted. "We do have a 24/7 work scheme. We work around the clock, around the world in Japan, Chongqing and in Europe," he said, adding that this international collaboration ensures a continuous flow of creativity and innovation.

Looking to the future, Zyciora is optimistic about Changan's growth. "We are seeing an ever-growing export volume for Changan," he said. Changan Automobile reported cumulative sales of 2.156 million vehicles from January to October 2024, including 319,000 sold in overseas markets under the company's proprietary brand, marking an increase of 61.8 percent. To date, the total sales of Changan Automobile's Chinese brand vehicles have surpassed 27 million.

"We are attracting more and more customers globally, and step by step, we roll out our product portfolios into the world and start to be a global player," he added.

Zyciora's insights reveal a deep commitment to innovation, customer-centric design, and global expansion, aligning with Changan Automobile's vision of becoming a world-class brand. His leadership in design is helping shape a future where Changan not only competes on a global scale but also sets new standards in the automotive industry.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)