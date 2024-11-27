Chinese automaker Dongfeng delivers first Box model to customer in Slovenia

Klementina Rednak Meznar, the first buyer of Dongfeng Box in Slovenia, gives a thumbs-up during a delivery ceremony at the sales center of Chinese automaker Dongfeng in Kamnik pod Krimom, central Slovenia, on Nov. 26, 2024.

KAMNIK POD KRIMOM, Slovenia, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Klementina Rednak Meznar, the first buyer of Dongfeng Box in Slovenia, received her new car on Tuesday.

"I really like its shape. It is not too big, which will make parking easier. I am also fascinated by its great interior design," Meznar said at a delivery ceremony held at the sales center of Chinese automaker Dongfeng.

Ma Lei, general manager of import and export division of Dongfeng Motor Industry, said that Dongfeng is optimistic about its future development in Slovenia.

The Chinese automaker would achieve its goal of gaining 1 percent of the Slovenian market by the year end, even though it is the first year for Dongfeng to enter the Slovenian market, he said.

For him, the biggest advantage of Dongfeng Box model is its harmony, which unites comfortable and smooth ride with a battery that can provide up to a 400 km range on a single charge.

According to Marko Femc, CEO of Plan-net Avto, the official importer of Dongfeng cars to Slovenia, it is difficult to have a stock of Dongfeng Box in Slevenia since there is a high demand for the model across the world.

"We received the first shipment of the Box model yesterday and expect to sell some 650 units of that model by the middle of the next year," he said.

On EU's tariff hikes against imports of Chinese electric vehicles, Femc said "the tariffs are bad for consumers, but I am very optimistic that the EU and China may soon reach a deal to ease the tariff burden."

The first sales and technical center of Chinese automaker Dongfeng opened in Kamnik pod Krimom, central Slovenia on Oct. 23, 2024.

