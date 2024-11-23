Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week 2024 opens in Indonesia
Visitors view vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Maxus during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Cyberspace influencers are pictured around a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Aion during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Visitors view a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Chery during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Visitors view a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Zeeker during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Visitors view vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Wuling during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees more auto trade-ins on policy support
- Interview: Mercedes-Benz's success in China key to its global growth, says executive
- No disclosure on specific results doesn’t mean no progress in China-EU EV price commitment talks: expert
- China to accelerate trials of intelligent connected vehicle on roads
- Time-honored tie between ABB, Chinese partner shows shared benefits of China's auto boom
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.