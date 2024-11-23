Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week 2024 opens in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:04, November 23, 2024

Visitors view vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Maxus during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Cyberspace influencers are pictured around a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Aion during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Visitors view a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Chery during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Visitors view a vehicle displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Zeeker during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Visitors view vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand Wuling during opening of Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024. The auto show is held here from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

