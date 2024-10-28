Chongqing's secret sauce to internet fame

This photo shows a view of Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- In the mountain city of Chongqing, long lines have become commonplace -- whether it's waiting over 100 tables for a trendy hotpot, walking three to four kilometers to snap a photo of the iconic Hongyadong complex, or queuing for three hours to board a river cruise.

This Chinese city buzzes with life, as streets teem with hungry foodies and eager sightseers, all on the hunt for their next delicious bite or stunning view.

According to the city's Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, Chongqing welcomed 22.68 million domestic tourists during the seven-day National Day holiday, a 14.1 percent year-on-year increase. Tourists spent around 15.4 billion yuan (around 2.16 billion U.S. dollars), up 15.8 percent year on year, while overnight inbound visitors surged by 140.4 percent.

Luo Zibai, director of the Chongqing Tourism Development Research Center at Chongqing Normal University, attributes the city's appeal to its stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and spicy mouthwatering food.

The city's unique topography, where buildings cling to mountains and roads are intertwined with rivers, creates a captivating urban landscape that leaves a lasting impression on visitors, Luo added.

A prime example is Hongyadong, a landmark complex of stilted houses that drew over 1.03 million visitors during this year's National Day holiday. Wang Huajun, a local merchant, noted how the site has evolved. "In the past, tourists would just take photos and leave after a meal," he said.

"Now, it's transformed into a comprehensive destination that integrates culture, tourism, and commerce so that visitors can immerse themselves in local culture, savor authentic Chongqing cuisine, and purchase unique Bayu cultural products," he added.

Chongqing is also embracing innovation in digital cultural tourism. In the heart of the city, a 6,000-square-meter center fuses local culture and stunning scenery with cutting-edge technology, offering visitors immersive experiences through dynamic cinemas and augmented reality hologram theaters.

Officials from Yuzhong District's cultural tourism department emphasize their commitment to advancing digital cultural tourism, digital marketing and creative design. By nurturing market participants, they aim to position digitization as a key growth area for the cultural and tourism industries.

While the exact moment when Chongqing became an "internet celebrity" city remains uncertain, it is clear that social media has played a pivotal role in boosting its popularity.

"There's no better city for photography than Chongqing," said Xue Lin, a tourist from Beijing. Before the trip, Xue had created a photo guide using popular lifestyle and video-sharing apps like Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

"With its three-dimensional mountain cityscape and stunning night views, Chongqing is a must-visit destination for travelers of all ages," Xue added.

As the influx of tourists continues, Chongqing's service industry is keeping pace. The city is not only enhancing service quality at tourist spots but also focusing on the finer details, providing convenient transportation, high-quality dining options, and attentive tour guides, to ensure that visitors feel welcomed and cared for.

As the city continues to evolve, Chongqing stands poised to remain a sought-after destination, captivating visitors with its unique charm and vibrant culture.

