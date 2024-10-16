View of national nature reserve of Jinyun Mountain in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 16:08, October 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows a view of the national nature reserve of Jinyun Mountain in Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Located by the Jialing River in Chongqing, the national nature reserve of Jinyun Mountain is an important ecological barrier for the downtown area of this municipality city. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

