Asia-Europe trade on fast track as ASEAN Express accelerates from Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:44, October 25, 2024

CHONGQING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- An ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Express train set off for Poland's Malaszewicze via southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday morning, marking the opening of a fast-track route for Asia-Europe trade.

The train, loaded with automotive electronic components and other goods, left Chongqing's Tuanjiecun Station at about 5:00 a.m. and is expected to reach its destination in around two weeks.

It originally departed from Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 15, before arriving in Chongqing for reconfiguration.

The first ASEAN Express to depart from Chongqing symbolizes the seamless connection between the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the China-Europe freight train service -- two vital international trade routes.

The total journey, which starts in Vietnam, is expected to take approximately 25 days, reducing the transit time by five to 10 days compared to previous Asia-Europe cross-border transportation routes.

The express is jointly operated by Yuxinou (Chongqing) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. and New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd. This collaboration facilitates a streamlined process, enabling faster transit times and improved services for quick customs clearance, according to Liu Taiping, general manager of Yuxinou (Chongqing) Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

Previously, freight transportation between ASEAN and Europe had primarily relied on maritime shipping.

