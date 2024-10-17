High-quality homestays drive local tourism in Beibei District of Chongqing
A staff member arranges flowers at a homestay in Jinyun Village of Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 15, 2024. Beibei District of Chongqing has been promoting local tourism by facilitating the development of high-quality homestays since 2023, in order to provide tourists with excellent experiences. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists enjoy their time at a homestay in Jinyun Village of Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 15, 2024. Beibei District of Chongqing has been promoting local tourism by facilitating the development of high-quality homestays since 2023, in order to provide tourists with excellent experiences. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows a homestay in Jinyun Village of Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Beibei District of Chongqing has been promoting local tourism by facilitating the development of high-quality homestays since 2023, in order to provide tourists with excellent experiences. (Photo by Qin Yanfu/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy their time at a homestay in Jinyun Village of Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 15, 2024. Beibei District of Chongqing has been promoting local tourism by facilitating the development of high-quality homestays since 2023, in order to provide tourists with excellent experiences. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member makes bed at a homestay in Jinyun Village of Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 15, 2024. Beibei District of Chongqing has been promoting local tourism by facilitating the development of high-quality homestays since 2023, in order to provide tourists with excellent experiences. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
