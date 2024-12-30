19 foreigners among China's first officially certified hotpot chefs

Xinhua) 09:16, December 30, 2024

People dine at a hotpot restaurant in Jiulongpo District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 54 individuals, including 19 foreigners, received their vocational skill certificates as "hotpot chefs" on Friday, becoming the first batch of professionals to be officially accredited for this occupation in China.

After passing previous cooking exams, these skilled workers from countries such as Poland, Pakistan and Ghana were awarded certificates of various levels during the Launch Ceremony of the Belt and Road International Skills Certification, held in southwest Chongqing Municipality on Friday.

"I am happy to pass the certification exam and receive my certificate as a junior-level hotpot chef," said Claudia Katarzyna Bzyl, a Polish student at the School of Economics and Business Administration, Chongqing University. She added that after undergoing systematic training, she now has a deeper understanding of Chongqing's hotpot and has developed a fondness for its food culture.

"I will continue learning and plan to open a Chongqing hotpot restaurant in Poland. Thus, people can savor Chongqing flavor," Bzyl said.

Apprentices learn to cook hotpot at a hotpot restaurant in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua)

The role of hotpot chef was officially recognized in the 2022 edition of China's occupational classification code. A detailed standard outlining the profession's definition, skill levels and vocational training requirements was jointly published in February by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Commerce.

Renowned nationwide for its spicy hotpots, Chongqing took the lead in formulating the industry standard. As of June 2024, the municipality was home to around 37,000 hotpot restaurants, with the total output of the hotpot industry chain reaching 300 billion yuan (about 41.7 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce.

Chongqing has made significant progress in establishing an international evaluation system for skilled talent, according to Xie Liguo, head of the Chongqing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the organizer of the ceremony.

During the event, Chongqing also launched other international skills certifications across various sectors, including catering, logistics, the internet and new energy. Furthermore, Chongqing institutions also signed a memorandum of understanding on skills certification cooperation with TüV Rheinland (China) Ltd., a leading testing and certification service provider headquartered in Germany.

