Red leaves dye mountains along Wuxia Gorge in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:18, December 19, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

Red leaves have recently dyed mountains along the Wuxia Gorge, creating a picturesque scenery that attracts numerous tourists. In the meantime, authorities of Wushan County are committed to developing cultural tourism by hosting the Wushan Red Leaf Festival and other related programs. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take photos of red leaves at a scenic spot overlooking Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

This photo shows a view of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

This photo shows a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of a scenic spot overlooking Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows a ship sailing in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

This photo shows a view of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows a cruise sailing in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows ships sailing in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

This photo shows a view of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

Tourists take selfies at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

Tourists enjoy the scenery at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying themselves at a scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2024.

