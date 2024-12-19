Feel-good factor: 'Dopamine' hits different in Macao

(People's Daily App) 16:46, December 19, 2024

"Dopamine" has become quite the buzzword, embodying bright, colorful creations that spark joy. Come and check out the kaleidoscope of colors to dazzle your senses in Macao! With a remarkable sevenfold increase in GDP since 1999, Macao has made significant strides in enhancing the quality of life of its people, truly earning its reputation as a "happy" city. Macao isn't just a destination – it's a dopamine hit that is bound to give you a lift!

