Festive lightshow lights up the night sky in Macao
(People's Daily Online) 14:13, December 19, 2024
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the annual festive lightshow "Light Up Macao 2024" is illuminating the city's night sky. Having started on Dec. 7 2024, the lightshow will be held every night until Feb. 28, 2025. The show is being held at multiple locations across the Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane. Themed as "Symphony of Time and Space", the event has offered a kaleidoscope of creativity from domestic and international artists.
